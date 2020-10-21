New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) has ruled Bihar for 15 years, and is eyeing a fourth term as state head. The 69-yr-old leader got needled during an election rally at Parsa, Saran district when a section of the crowd started chanting slogans of 'Lalu Zindabad'. Kumar was canvassing for his party candidates Chandrika Rai who had switched sides from Lalu's RJD, when slogans were raised in support of RJD patriarch. A visibly-distraught Kumar stopped his speech midway and asked the crowd not to indulge in such actions.

"Kya bol rahe ho, kya bol rahe ho, kya bol rahe ho Jara hathwa uthao, kahe ko anaap shanaap bol rahe ho (What are you saying? What are you saying? Raise your hand, why are you talking nonsense?," demanded the CM.

#WATCH | "If you don't want to vote for us, don't but don't create nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you're here," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to a group of people raising slogans during his rally in support of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai in Parsa. #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/tJ0P1tK2ny — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Earlier, the Bihar CM took a jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his promise to create 10 lakh jobs saying, whether the money for the purpose come from the jail or will it be done through fake notes. "These days many people are saying they will give this many jobs. But from where will they bring the money for the purpose? Will they bring it from the jail or will they do it through fake notes," Kumar said, taking an oblique dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad lodged in jail in Ranchi after conviction in fodder scam cases.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha