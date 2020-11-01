Bihar elections 2020:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four back to back rallies in Bihar on Sunday to rally support for the NDA candidates in the poll-bound state

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four back to back rallies in Bihar on Sunday to rally support for the NDA candidates in the poll-bound state. PM Modi started his tour for the second phase of the campaign in Chapra, the political bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. As per the itinerary, from Chapra he will go to Samastipur to address a public meeting in Housing Board ground, then at Gandhi maidan in Motihari and will end the campaign trip in Bagaha. According to reports, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany PM Modi in Samastipur and Bagaha meetings.

Campaigning for the second phase will end Sunday evening in Bagaha. Among others, Raghopur, the assembly constituency of opposition Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Hasanpur in Samastipur from where his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray will go to vote in the second phase on November 3.

Here are the live updates of the latest developments related to Bihar Assembly elections

10:33 am: Mothers, you can prepare for Chhat Puja, your son in Delhi will ensure free ration during festival season. No one should go hungry- we have opened food reserves in pandemic times: PM Modi

10:30 am: PM Modi repeats 'jungleraaj ke Yuvraaj' jibe at Tejashvi Yadav without naming him. PM refers to Rahul-Akhilesh partnership ahead of UP polls without taking names- "He failed in UP, now he has come to Bihar to stand by 'jungleraaj ke yuvraj'"

10:25 am: Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj'

10:20 am: The analysis of the first phase of polling has made it amply clear that NDA under Nitish Kumar is all set to form the government in Bihar, says PM Modi

10:15 am: PM Modi addresses an election rally in Chhapra, Bihar.

10:00 am PM Modi's third visit to the state in the last few weeks where Nitish Kumar - the NDA's chief ministerial candidate - is seeking a fourth term.In a tweet last night, PM Modi wrote in Hindi: "Tomorrow, I will be in the middle of people of Bihar. On the occasion of (this) mega democratic festival, I will be seeking blessings from people at public meetings in Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha."





