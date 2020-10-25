Janta Dal Rashtrawadi Party's candidate Narayan Singh and one of his supporters were shot dead Saturday evening while he was campaigning in Hathsar village in Sehohar district.

News Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Janta Dal Rashtrawadi Party's candidate Narayan Singh and one of his supporters were shot dead Saturday evening while he was campaigning in Hathsar village in Sehohar district. Singh was attacked by people who posed as his supporters, police said. Singh and his supporters were rushed to the Sheohar Sadar hospital. He was soon referred to the private Nandipat Memorial hospital in Sitamarhi but succumbed to injuries.

"The candidate and his supporters were attacked while they were campaigning. The attacker posed as supporters. Injured were taken to a hospital and two people have been arrested while they were trying to escape and investigation is going on,'' Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rakesh Kumar said.

Singh had sustained at least three bullet injuries in chest and other body parts.

#UPDATE Bihar: Janta Dal Rashtrawadi Party's candidate for #BiharElections, Narayan Singh - who was shot at in Hathsar village of Sheohar district - succumbs to his injuries. Two of his attackers arrested and admitted to hospital after they were injured. https://t.co/2echQZYpk6 pic.twitter.com/CAegbE5id1 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

"One of the shooters was nabbed by villagers and Singh's supporters while he was fleeing after shootout and was thrashed mercilessly. He was also rushed to hospital but died. A pistol was recovered by police from his possession. His identity is yet to be odentified," TImes of India quoted Kumar as saying

Bihar Assembly elections 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes is scheduled on November 10.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha