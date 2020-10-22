Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Janata Dal (United) releases election manifesto
Publish Date: Thu, 22 Oct 2020 03:19 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday released the election manifesto for upcoming Bihar assembly polls. Speaking at the event, state party President Bashistha Narain Singh said our motto is minimum government and maximum governance.
Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha