New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha is the chief ministerial candidate of "Grand Democratic Secular Front", a new front of six parties for the Bihar assembly polls 2020. Kushwaha has joined forces with Asaduddin Owaisi headed AIMIM, BSP of Mayawati, Suhaldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Samajik Janata Dal (democratic), and Jantantrik Party (Socialist). Though less popular than Nitish and Lalu, the 60-year-old holds sway over Kushwahas or Koeris, the backward castes, concentrated in East Champaran, West Champaran, Samastipur, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Khagaria, Nalanda and Munger.

Born as Upendra Singh into a middle-class family in Bihar's Vaishali, Kushwaha graduated from Patna Science College and then completed his Masters in Political Science from BR Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur. During his college days, Kushwaha learned his political ropes from former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur. Kushwaha started his political innings in 1985. He served as the state general secretary of Yuva Lok Dal from 1985 to 88. Later he worked as General-Secretary for Samata Party, 1994-2002. He added Kushwaha to his name on the advice of his senior Nitish Kumar, a move that would help him bolster his political standing through his caste.

Kushwaha forayed into electoral politics in 2000 assembly polls winning from Jandaha constituency. He was appointed as Deputy Leader (Samata Party) Bihar Legislative Assembly. In 2003, Janata Dal (United) was formed with the merger of the Sharad Yadav faction of the Janata Dal, the Lokshakti Party and the Samta Party. Kushwaha was expelled from JD(U) in 2007 due to anti-party activities. In 2009, he launched his own political outfit Rashtriya Samata Party but soon mended ties with Kumar returned to the JD(U). In 2013, Kushwaha again left the JD(U) and floated Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP). In 2014, he forged alliance with NDA and won all the three Lok Sabha seats his party contested, riding on the Modi wave. Kushwaha also served as Union minister of state in the Human Resource Development Ministry.

RLSP parted ways with the NDA after it was not given appropriate seats in 2019 general elections. His party subsequently joined the United Progressive Alliance, which constituted Rashtriya Janata Dal, Hindustani Awam Morcha, as well as Vikassheel Insaan Party but could not win a single seat in the elections. With the crucial Bihar assembly polls in offing, Kushwaha could not form a consensus with RJD and BJP over seat-sharing so the RLSP leader has again forged a new alliance to improve his poll prospects.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha