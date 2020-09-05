Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The Chief Minister directed the officials in this meeting to complete the execution of the pending cases under this law by the September 20.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the start of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, chief minister Nitish Kumar announced some big decisions to woo the Dalit voters in the state. Nitish Kumar has directed the chief secretary of the state to immediately frame rules to provide employment to one member of a family if any Dalit person is murdered in Bihar.

Execute pending cases by 20 September

A state-level vigilance and monitoring committee, constituted under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1995, was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday. The Chief Minister, during the meet, directed the officials to complete the execution of the pending cases under the law by September 20. He said that the research work should be completed within the prescribed time limit.

Act on those officers who do not show seriousness

The Chief Minister said that the law department should expedite the process of appointment of other special public prosecutors in other special courts. The Chief Minister said that the officials who do not show seriousness in the execution of cases registered under the Scheduled Caste-Tribe Atrocities Prevention Act should be acted upon.

The investigation should be completed on time. Those Special Public Prosecutors who are not discharging their duties properly should be released from their respective duties immediately, Nitish Kumar said.

Several schemes are being implemented for upliftment of SC-ST and to make them mainstream. The Chief Minister said that in today's meeting, various public representatives have given many suggestions. Looking at these suggestions, prompt action should be taken on them. For the immediate relief to the victims, the government will provide relief amount immediately.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Scheduled Caste-Tribe Welfare Minister Ramesh Rishidev, MP Vijay Manjhi, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Prem Kumar Meena, Secretary, Department of Scheduled Caste-Tribe Welfare Department, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar, Secretaries Manish Kumar Verma and Anupam Kumar.

