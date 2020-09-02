Five years after walking out of Janata Dal (United), Jitan Ram Manjhi has again joined forces with the National Democratic Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly elections.

"We have forged an alliance with Janata Dal (United) & have become a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). There has been no discussion about seat-sharing in the next Bihar Assembly elections," Manjhi told ANI.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will not merge with any party, rather it will be a part of the NDA in the Bihar elections that is due in October-November, he added.

The return of the 75-year-old leader is seen as a major boost to the NDA since he happens to be a formidable leader of the Mahadalit community.

Earlier on August 20, Manjhi severed ties the Opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, blaming the RJD for not taking note of his demand for formation of a coordination committee.

Manjhi was handpicked by Nitish to succeed him as the Chief minister after he quit in the wake of the disastrous defeat of JD-U in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Manjhi is the lone member of his party in the Assembly. But, his induction would help the NDA's outreach to Dalits, particularly other than Paswans which is the support base of the LJP.

Dalits in Bihar are over 16 percent of the electorate and about 40 seats in the 243-member house are reserved for them.

Manjhi had quit the JD(U) in 2015 after being forced to step down as the chief minister to make way for the return of Kumar.





