Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Bihar will go to polls from Wednesday in the shadow of novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Country's third most populous state, Bihar will go to polls from Wednesday in the shadow of novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly. In the first phase of elections to be held tomorrow, voting would take place for 71 assembly segments spreading across sixteen districts. As per the Election Commission, the fate of 1,066 candidates will be decided by 2,14,6,960 voters in the first phase. The election body has established 31,000 poll stations for this purpose. While BJP along with JD(U) will look to strengthen its foothold, the opposition Mahagathbandhan led by RJD will look to end the 15-year rule of the Nitish government.

In NDA, BJP is contesting on 29 seats, JD(U) 35 and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) six seats. The Vikas Sheel Insaan Party (VIP) has fielded one candidate. Among the Grand Alliance partners, RJD is contesting on 42 seats, while Congress has fielded 21 candidates. The CPI-ML has eight candidates in fray. Besides, LJP has fielded 42 candidates while RLSP on 43 and BSP on 27 seats. Political fortunes of eight Cabinet Ministers Prem Kumar, Ram Narayan Mandal, Jai Kumar Singh, Krishna Nandan Verma, Shailesh Kumar, Santosh Kumar Nirala, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Brij Kishore Bind will be decided in this phase.

Among major names are BJP's Sreyashi Singh, who has been a CWG winner fielded from Jamui, 28-year-old Divya Prakash from the RJD who has made heads turn for being the youngest of the lot and been fielded from Tarapur. HAM's Jitan Ram Majhi who has been the state's CM for a brief period will also fight it out from Makhdumpur tomorrow.

An interesting battle will be in Gaya's Imamganj, where former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi will be contesting against against RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary, former Bihar Assembly Speaker and veteran Dalit leader.

Mokama will be another assembly segment to watch out for. Don-turned-politician Anant Singh is contesting on an RJD ticket. In 2015, Singh had won as an Independent candidate against the JD(U). Anant Singh has 38 cases registered against him, including some related to murder.

JD(U)'s Nandan Verma could face a tough battle in the assembly seat of Jehanabad, as he is up against both Suday Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Indu Devi Kashyap of the Lok Janashakti Party.

With Lalu Prasad in Jail and demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, the p;olitical baton has passed to the younger Paswan and Yadav in the LJP and the RJD respectively. LJP 's 'Bihar first, Bihari first' slogan and RJD's promise of 10 lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting itself has brought unemployment as the core focus of BJP's campaign too. With less than 24 hours to go for the first phase of the election, BJP leaders are talking 'rozgar' and 'vikas'.

Meanwhile, the voting will begin as usual at 7 am in Bihar but the period will be extended by one hour until 6 pm, except in the Naxal-hit areas where staggered timing has been introduced to avert any mishap. COVID-19 patients will be allowed to vote in the last hour of the day. More than 52,000 voters, who are either senior citizens above 80 years of age or are people with disabilities, have opted for the postal ballot in the first phase of Bihar elections to be held on October 28, the Election Commission said on Monday.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha