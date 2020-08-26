New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: With the crucial Bihar Assembly polls in offing, Congress has revoked the suspension of former Union minister, Shakeel Ahmad. All India Congress Committee Bihar in-charge, Shaktisinh Gohil, welcomed Shakeel Ahmad back in the 'Congress family' over a year after he was suspended in May 2019.

Gohil also posted on Twitter AICC general secretary Motilal Vora''s letter in which he said that the Congress president was glad to revoke the suspension with immediate effect. Shakeel Ahmad was suspended from the party last year for contesting as an Independent from the Madhubani Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. The party had said last year that Shakeel Ahmad — who had won the Madhubani seat for Congress in 2004 — has been suspended with immediate effect for going against the party decision.

Earlier today, left parties- CPI and CPI(M)- announced that they will forge an electoral alliance with the Grand Alliance in Bihar to ensure defeat of ruling NDA in the assembly elections due in October-November. Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's headed Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) had recently announced that it

was leaving the opposition coalition in the state. The mahagathbandhan in Bihar comprises of RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwahas Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni headed Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

Meanwhile, the BJP has been maintaining that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is intact in Bihar and has stuck to Kumar''s projection as its chief ministerial face in the coming polls.

Nadda also claimed that the opposition in Bihar as well as elsewhere has become a "spent force" and asserted that the BJP is the only party, which is being looked at by people with hope

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha