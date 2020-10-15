The Bihar Mahagathbandhan on Thursday released a list of 243 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bihar Mahagathbandhan-Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Communist Party of India (ML)(L) and Communist Party of India on Thursday released a list of 243 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, RJD is contesting on 144 seats, the Congress has fielded candidates on 70 seats while CPI (M-L), CPI and CPM have been given 19, 6 and 4 assembly segments respectively.

Mahagathbandhan including RJD, Congress and left parties releases its list of candidates for all 243 Assembly seats in Bihar.#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/ljB7MuzZDp — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

Earlier, Congress announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The list released on Thursday includes candidates for 49 assembly segments. In its first list, the Congress had covered 21 assembly segments. With the latest announcement, the grand-old party has named all the candidates contesting on 70 seats as part of the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar.

Second list of 49 Congress candidates for #BiharElections and one Lok Sabha bye-election for Valmiki Nagar Seat announced: Congress pic.twitter.com/iDQue9Lh6p — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, BJP has fielded 29, 46 and 35 candidates who will contest in the first, second and third phase respectively. Key BJP candidates include international shooter Shreyasi Singh (Jamui), former MP Hari Manjhi (Bodhgaya) and Bihar chief spokesperson Nikhil Anand (Maner). As a part of NDA alliance, JD(U) and HAM will contest 115 and 7 seats respectively. BJP has reiterated that the next government will be led by CM Nitish Kumar.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3, and 7 - and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The RJD is slated to contest 39 seats, while the Congress has identified 23 seats to field its candidates during the elections in the first phase

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha