New Delhi | Jagran News Desk Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party Tuesday released the party's list of candidates for 41 assembly seats which will go to polls in the third phase of Bihar assembly elections. In its latest list, the party has given tickets to many women and Muslim candidates. The party has given tickets to Naushad Alam from Narkatiaganj, Moe Inthakab Alam from Bajpatti, Shakuntala Prasad from Pipra, Sangeet Devi from Balrampur, Renulata Bharti from Triviganj, Sunila Devi from Alamnagar, Sarita Devi from Son Barsha, Mohammad Kalimuddin from Thakurganj and Habibur Rahman from Kochadhaman among others. Abdul Razzak, son of RJD leader Abdul Ghaffur will also be contesting on LJP ticket from Mahishi assembly segment.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) releases its third list of candidates for the upcoming #BiharElections2020 . pic.twitter.com/BE0nsBK7FT — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

In its first list of 42 candidates, the party has given tickets to three BJP turncoats. Rameshwar Chaurasia, Usha Vidyarthi and Rajendra Singh will contest elections from Sasaram, Paliganj and Dinara constituencies respectively. For the second phase of the elections, which will be held on November 3 in 94 Assembly constituencies, the LJP has announced 26 candidates.

The party has unequivocally stated that it will put up candidates in 143 constituencies especially to thwart the electoral chances of candidates of the ruling JD(U) which is contesting 122 seats.

Paswan's party had, however, clarified that it will not field any candidate against the BJP and the decision to go it alone was taken due to "ideological differences" with the JD(U). The BJP, which is contesting 121 seats, has termed the LJP as "votekatwa" (one who takes away votes) whose only aim is to ensure that the NDA does not win in Bihar.

The LJP had quit the NDA in Bihar on October 4 saying it will contest the state assembly poll on its own and not under the alliance''s chief minister face and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in three phases -- on October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha