New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ruling alliance partners - Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - may begin seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2020 from next week when top leaders from both the parties are scheduled to meet. BJP president JP Nadda, the saffron party's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav are likely to hold seat-sharing talks with Bihar CM and JDU supremo Nitish Kumar in Patna after BJP's two-day state executive committee meeting that began on Saturday.

A BJP leader said with elections likely to be announced in mid-September, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will have to sort out the alliance issues and decide the seats to be contested by each party as soon as possible. He said it was particularly important because of disagreements between the JD (U) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the other NDA constituent.

"This is an important meeting which will begin with the address of Fadnavis. A political resolution will be passed on the first day and party national president will address the meeting on the concluding day," state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

"The meeting will plan the strategy for the assembly polls besides expanding the party’s organization," Jaiswal added.

According to the reports, the BJP and JDU may settle with 50:50 formula and the JDU will accommodate HAM-S from its quota, while the BJP will have to share its quota of seats with Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is reportedly demanding not less than 42 seats.

The Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November this year. While the schedule has not been decided yet, the election commission is likely to announce the dates of Bihar Assembly polls 2020 next month.

