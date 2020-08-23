The party has made elaborate plans to reach out to the voters and analyse them based on the social equations and factors that may impact the elections.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party has sounded the poll bugle in Bihar with the party chief Nadda announcing that all three NDA constituents in Bihar, the JD(U), LJP and his party, will contest the upcoming elections together. The Saffron party will fight polls in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. During the two-day BJP executive meeting that ended today, the party made elaborate plans to reach out to the voters and align its strategy with the social realities of the state.

The party has planned a five-day programme beginning August 25 for assembly-segment-wise meetings, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

As many as twenty-three groups have been formed to connect to the large voter base of the party across different assembly segments. Each group has been asked to contact important persons in these constituencies.

The party will devote an entire day to analyse its voters (from the voter list) based on social equations and factors that may impact Bihar polls. "On August 30, the team deputed for the purpose will analyze the social composition, age and classification of voters before identifying supporters, neutral voters and those opposed to the party,” Hindustan Times a quoted BJP official as saying

It has also planned a meeting with all those who benefited from government schemes and the poor.

The party had indicated that it wants to fight the assembly elections on the plank of development while highlighting the state government and the Central government’s achievements and contrasting it with the past ‘misrule’ of opposition parties that have formed a coalition only to protect ‘scam-tainted families’.

The BJP president has also called upon the party workers to work for associating farmers of the state in forming the "Farmers Producers Organisation" to promote self-reliant works through agriculture development.

