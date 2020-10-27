Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Anant Kumar Singh went on to win the Mokama assembly seat in 2005 by defeating LJP's Nalini Ranjan Sharma by a margin of 2,835 votes with the support of his caste men and Nitish Kumar's wave in Bihar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket, the incumbent MLA from Mokama constituency seat, Anant Kumar is one among the richest candidates in the fray for the first phase of Bihar polls, voting for which will be held on October 28.

Born in 1961, the Bahubali MLA of Mokama is also known as 'Chhote Sarkar' among the people of his area and his caste men, the Bhumihars. He is pitted against Rajiv Lochan of the Janata Dal (United) and Suresh Singh Nishad of the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

Anant Kumar Singh, who has numerous cases of murder, kidnapping, and other criminal activities against him, started his political career in 2005 when Nitish Kumar showed confidence in him and fielded him on JD(U) ticket from the Mokama constituency. Singh went on to win the Mokama assembly seat by defeating LJP's Nalini Ranjan Sharma by a margin of 2,835 votes with the support of his caste men and Nitish Kumar's wave in Bihar.

He diverted the attention of the nation towards him in 2007 when he reportedly took two journalists as hostages in his official bungalow, who have gone to interview him upon his involvement in murder and molestation of a woman whose body was found in Bihar capital, Patna.

The Bahubali MLA retained his seat on JD(U) ticket in the 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections and again defeated LJP candidate Sonam Devi by a big margin of over 8,500 votes. Anant Kumar Singh is considered as a role model of in his caste, Bhumihars for his staunch opposition to the then regime of Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD and was used by other political parties to mobilise the votes of Bhumihars.

However, the Nitish-Anant bonhomie ended in 2015, when Nitish Kumar decided to join hands with the RJD for the Bihar polls. The Bahubali leader then contested the polls as an independent candidate and surprised everyone by defeating JD(U) candidate Neeraj Singh by 18,361 votes.

The Mokama MLA again garnered the headlines in 2019 when he was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after the police recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, live cartridges and two hand grenades from his ancestral home in Ladma village of Patna district. However, despite the growing calls to stop giving the ticket to any politician facing criminal charges, he was given a ticket from RJD to contest in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

Posted By: Talib Khan