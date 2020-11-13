Issuing a clarification over his remark, Nitish said he was not talking about retirement and he says "the same thing at the last rally in every election ant bhala to sab bhala (all is well that ends well)".

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar has made a U-turn over 'antim chunav' (last poll) remark, saying it was an 'utterance' made by him which people 'misunderstood'. Issuing a clarification over his remark, Nitish on Thursday said that he was not talking about retirement and he says "the same thing at the last rally in every election ant bhala to sab bhala (all is well that ends well)".

"Listen to what I said before and after it and you will understand the context. Had you done so, you would not have misunderstood it," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I have been selflessly serving people. Still, some people succeeded in creating some confusion. You must have noted the anxieties triggered in public mind following the projections of the exit polls," he added.

During an election rally, Kumar had said this was his "antim chunav", inciting speculations that he might retire after the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. However, the JD(U) has now clarified that he is not going to retire from active politics very soon.

Meanwhile, Kumar on Thursday spoke about Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make a decision "whether or not he should be retained in the NDA".

"It is true that we campaigned for the entire NDA. But some party. LJP does not have candidates but finds people against us to cut votes, these attempts are visible. Media has also been reporting about it...Our analysis is also going on," he said.

The LJP was a member of the BJP-led NDA in Bihar. However, months before the polls, it parted its ways with the NDA amid ideological differences with the JD(U). The Chirag Paswan party, however, did not field candidates against the BJP in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 were announced on Tuesday with the NDA securing a comfortable majority. While BJP won 74 seats, JD-U was restricted to 43 and eight seats were won by two other constituents of NDA in the state.

