Gopalganj, Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Gopalganj is one of the 243 Assembly constituencies of Bihar. The results of the Gopalganj Assembly elections 2020 will be declared on Tuesday, November 10.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the Gopalganj assembly seat, one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar, will begin at 8 am on November 10. The Gopalganj Vidhan Sabha Constituency, which is considered to be a BJP's stronghold, will see a contest between saffron party’s Subash Singh and Mahagathbandhan’s Asif Ghafoor who is the grandson of Bihar's 13th Chief Minister Abdul Ghafoor.

Subash Singh is the sitting MLA from Gopalganj. He had defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal's Reyajul Haque alias Rajju in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections by a margin of 5,074 votes.

Singh had also won the Assembly elections held in 2010 when he defeated Rajju by a margin of 15,893 votes.

The Gopaganj Vidhan Sabha constituency is considered a BJP stronghold and the saffron party has won from this seat in the last two elections. Out of the 17 Assembly elections in Bihar, Congress has won 7 times.

According to the data issued in 2015, the total count of electors was 2,97,509 in Gopalganj, with 1,52,337 men and 1,45,166 women. The voter turnout in Gopalganj was 57 per cent in the 2015 election and the NOTA option got 0.5 per cent votes.

During the election campaign in October, unknown miscreants had pelted stones at the convoy of Subash Singh at Hardiya Village. According to the report published by the Times of India, two BJP workers had sustained injuries in the incident and two people were later arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack.

The three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 has completed and the results will be declared on November 10.

