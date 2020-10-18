Prasad said that he went to Jhanjharpur for an election rally in the chopper. He said that he was safe as the incident took place after he deboarded.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A major incident was averted on Saturday night as the helicopter carrying Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha met with an accident soon after they deboarded. The incident happened on Saturday evening when the chopper was returning to the Patna Airport after dropping the ministers when it bumped into wires. The rotor blades of the chopper were damaged.

The helicopter was being used by Prasad and other BJP leaders of Bihar for travel as they campaign for the Assembly elections. Fortunately, the accident happened after Prasad and the other leaders have deboarded.

Speaking about the accident, the Union Minister said that he went to Jhanjharpur for an election rally in the chopper. He said that he was safe as the incident took place after he deboarded.

"I went to Jhanjharpur for an election campaign. Rotor blade of the helicopter that was used during travel was damaged a little after I deboarded it. I am absolutely fine," Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP is fighting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in partnership with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU. Elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held from October 28 in three phases.

While 71 of the 243 Assembly constituencies will go to polls on October 28, 2020, in the first phase, elections for 91 seats will be held in the second phase on November 3, 2020. The remaining 78 seats will go to polls on November 7, 2020. The results will be announced on November 10, 2020.

The BJP has already announced to contest the elections together with JDU under current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. However, NDA ally at the Centre, the Lok Janshakti Party had decided to fight the elections on its own.

