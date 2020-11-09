Tejashwi Yadav Birthday: According to Jagran Hindi, Lalu wished Tejashwi happy birthday and directed him to celebrate the day with the people of Bihar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Happy Birthday Tejashwi Yadav. RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav turned 31 on Monday, November 9. Tejashwi's father Lalu Yadav called him to wish on his birthday, which has come a day before the results of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 10. During the phone call, Lalu reportedly told Tejashwi that he must be prepared to receive the birthday present from the people of Bihar.

According to Jagran Hindi, Tejashwi had called Lalu at 12 am at midnight to seek his blessings. However, the RJD supremo, who is currently admitted to a Ranchi hospital, had already slept by then. He then called his associates again in the morning to speak to his father but couldn't. When Lalu woke up, he was informed about his Tejashwi's call, following which he himself dialed his mobile.

Lalu reportedly wished his son happy birthday and told him that the people of Bihar will give him his birthday gift. He directed him to celebrate his birthday with the people of the state. The phone call went on for around half an hour.

Patna: Supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrate outside his residence on the occasion of his birthday today#Bihar pic.twitter.com/qioYxbto2b — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

The exit polls of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 have projected Tejashwi Yadav-led grand alliance to emerge victoriously. According to the Jagran English poll of exit polls, the NDA -- which includes the BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP -- will get around 101 seats. The Grand Alliance -- RJD, Congress and Left parties -- will win 127 seats and others will emerge victorious on 10 seats.

Below are the Bihar exit poll predictions:

IndiaTV C-Voter: NDA -- 90-110, MGB -- 103-120, Others -- 8-16

India Today-Axis My India: NDA -- 69-91, MGB -- 139-161, Others -- 6-10

Republic Jan Ki Baat: NDA -- 91-119, MGB -- 116-138, Others -- 8-14

News24: NDA -- 91-119, MGB -- 116-138, Others -- 8-14

ABP C-Voter: NDA -- 104-128, MGB -- 108-131, Others -- 5-11





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma