Patna | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for Bihar assembly elections is set to begin from 8 am on Tuesday (November 10). Polling for politically crucial Sitamarhi Assembly seat had concluded on November 03 in the second phase with the constituency witnessing a voter turnout of 61.88 per cent.

In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63.48 per cent , while it was 52.93 percent in 2010. A total of 13 candidates are in fray for the Sitamarhi assembly seat. However, all eyes will be on sitting MLA Rashtriya Janata Dal's Sunil Kumar who is facing a major challenge from BJP's Mithilesh Kumar. Sunil Kumar had defeated BJP’s Sunil Kumar aka Pintu in the 2015 elections by a margin of 14,722 votes.

Interestingly, JDU's Sunil Kumar Pintu won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat on JD(U) ticket in the 2019 general elections'. Known for its temples, the constituency is home to around 2.5 lakh eligible voters, Out of the total number of voters in Sitamarhi, 1,38,00 are male voters, around 1,15,00 are female voters. The voter turnout in Sitamarhi was near 58 per cent in 2015. Some of the prominent issues in this election include the construction of an overbridge on Mehsaul Railway Gumti, a better drainage system, and Industrial development.

The voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 took place on October 28. In the first phase of polling, a total of 53.54 per cent of total voter turnout was recorded. The voting for phase 2 and phase 3 polls was held on November 3 and 7 respectively, while the votes will be counted on November 10. A total of 94 constituencies voted in the second phase on November 3, including Sitamarhi.

