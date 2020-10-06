New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, Vishwas News' special campaign against fake news - 'Sach Ke Sathi - Bihar Elections 2020' - will begin on Tuesday, October 6. During the campaign, Vishwas News experts will organise several workshops for the people of Bihar to help them identify fake news and stop its spread during the elections.

As part of the 'Sach ki Saathi - Bihar Election 2020' campaign, Vishwas News will conduct five webinars in Bihar from 6 to 20 October. The first online workshop will be organised for the people of Bihar on October 6 at 12 pm.

Apart from this, four other webinars will be held for the people of Muzaffarpur on October 10, Bhagalpur on October 14, Darbhanga October 16 and Patna on October 20.

In order to participate in the online workshop, you can register here: https://www.vishvasnews.com/sach-ke-sathi-bihar-election-2020/. Vishwas News will also give a certificate to all the participants of these online workshops.

'Sath Ke Saathi' is a highly successful program of Vishwas News. As part of the campaign, Vishwas News experts organise several workshops across the country to spread awareness about the fake news.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma