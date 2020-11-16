Renu Devi contested her first Assembly election in 1995 from Nautan Assembly constituency on BJP ticket. In 2000, she contested from Bettiah and won the seat.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Renu Devi, BJP MLA from Bettiah Monday took oath as Bihar Deputy CM along with her party colleague Tarkishore Prasad. They both will serve Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as his deputies. Renu Devi, a resident of Supriya Road in Bettiah city has risen through the political ranks. She started her political journey from Durga Vahini. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and has a good command over Hindi, English, Bhojpuri and Bengali languages.

Born on November 1, 1959, Renu has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP's ideological patriarch, since her childhood. In 1981, Renu Devi made her debut in public life with a movement for the rights of women of self-help groups in Champaran and north Bihar.

In 1988, she became the district convenor of Druga Vahini. Renu also took part in the Ram Temple movement and was arrested along with 500 other women activists. In 1989, she was elected as the president of BJP's Tirhut division Mahila Morcha. In 1991, she was promoted to the general secretary of Bihar Mahila Morcha.

Renu Devi took part in the BJP's most social and cultural movements. She also joined the 1992 Tricolour movement in Jammu and Kashmir. Her influence in the Bihar BJP continued to grow silently and she was rewarded with the post of state Mahila Morcha president in 1996. Come 2014, the year when the BJP swept the national elections, Renu Devi was appointed as the saffron party's national vice-president.

Renu Devi contested her first Assembly election in 1995 from Nautan Assembly constituency on BJP ticket. In 2000, she contested from Bettiah and won the seat. In 2005, she again won the election and retained her seat in the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections as well. However, in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Renu Devi lost to her Congress rival, Madan Mohan Tiwari.

But that was not the end and she fought back hard. She avenged her 2015 defeat and won the Bettiah seat in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections 2020 by defeating her Tiwari. She is also a member of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' movement.

Renu helped the BJP by taking the saffron party's ideology to the Bihar's Nonia, Bhind, Mallah and Turaha castes. She was also part of the Bihar government's delegation that went to Mauritius in 2007.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma