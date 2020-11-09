Raghopur Election Results 2020: A region dominated by Yadavs, the Raghopur Vidhan Sabha Constituency has been an RJD bastion over the years.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Raghopur is one of the 243 Bihar Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the Vaishali district and went to polls on November 3. The votes in the constituency will be counted from 8 am on Tuesday. The Raghopur Vidhan Sabha Constituency witnessed a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

A region dominated by Yadavs, the Raghopur Vidhan Sabha Constituency has been an RJD bastion over the years. From Lalu Prasad Yadav to Rabri Devi to Tejashwi Yadav, this seat has been dominated by several RJP stalwarts since 1995s.

This year, RJD supremo and Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi will once again contest from this seat. Tejashwi is sitting MLA from Raghopur and will be up against BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav, whom he had defeated in 2015 Bihar polls. The contest in Raghopur is expected to be fierce as the LJP, which has parted its ways with the NDA in Bihar, has fielded Rakesh Roshan as its candidate from the seat.

The three-phased Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is underway. The first phase of the polls was conducted on October 28 while the second phase will be held on November 3. The third phase will be conducted on November 7 and the faith of the candidates will be declared on November 10.

In 2015, Tejashwi won the election upstaging BJP's Satish Kumar by a margin of 22,733 votes.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta