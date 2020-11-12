The 31-year-old leader also said that despite using the money, muscle power and trickery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar could not stop his party winning most seats in the elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the people's mandate in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was in his favour and he is the winner even if Nitish Kumar is sitting on the chair of the chief minister.

Tejashwi also thanked the people of Bihar for voting in large for his party, RJD and making it the single largest party in the recently concluded polls. The 31-year-old leader also said that despite using the money, muscle power and trickery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar could not stop his party winning most seats in the elections.

"I thank Bihar's people. The mandate favoured Mahagathbandhan, but the Election Commission’s result was in NDA's favour. This hasn't happened the first time. In 2015 when Mahagathbandhan was formed, votes were in our favour but BJP made back door entry to gain power", Tejashwi Yadav said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar used money, muscle power and trickery but could not stop this 31-year-old. They could not stop the RJD from becoming the single-largest party," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav scathing remarks came two days after the National Democratic Alliance retained its power in Bihar with a thin margin by winning 125 seats of the 243 assembly constituencies, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats. Meanwhile, the RJD emerged as the single largest party by winning all 75 seats it had contested in the elections.

"See where Nitish Kumar's glow has gone. He has been pushed to third position. This is a mandate for change. Nitish Kumar is sitting in the Chief Minister's chair but we are in people's hearts," Tejashwi remarked.

The results of the Bihar elections came as a setback for Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U), who was pushed to number three position. Nitish Kumar's JD-U witnessed a sharp fall in the number of lawmakers and could only manage to win 43 seats of the 120 it has contested as compared to 71 in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Tejashwi also demanded recounting of votes citing razor-thin margin defeats for RJD candidates. He also questioned why postal ballots were not counted in the beginning and alleged that they were declared invalid in many seats. "The mandate was for the Mahagathbandhan. The Chief Minister wants to come in from the chor Darwaza (back door)," he said, adding, "I demand that the ballots declared invalid be produced".

Posted By: Talib Khan