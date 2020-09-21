Inaugurating the scheme, PM Modi lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for ‘good governance’ and said that this scheme will benefit the farmers of the state who will “get real-time information about weather conditions, new techniques, seeds, crops and practices”.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days before the beginning of the much-anticipated Assembly Elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine highway projects and the ‘Ghar Tak Fibre’ scheme in the state via video-conferencing.

Inaugurating the scheme, PM Modi lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for ‘good governance’ and said that this scheme will benefit the farmers of the state who will “get real-time information about weather conditions, new techniques, seeds, crops and practices”.

"Nine-projects have been inaugurated today which include making six-lane highways, and three bridges on rivers. I congratulate the people of Bihar for getting these projects. Today is not only important for Bihar but for the whole country, today India is taking a big step to make its villages a basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat and I am happy that it is starting from Bihar," PM Modi said.

"Under this project in the next 1,000 days one lakh villages in the country will be connected through optical fibre. I have full faith that with Nitish Ji's good governance, strong will the work will be completed fast in a rapidly developing Bihar," PM added.

What is the nine highway projects?

The nine highway project involve a road length of about 350 kilometres which will be completed at a cost of over Rs 14,000 crore. According to the government, the project will ensure better connectivity of Bihar with neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Recently, the prime minister had also said that nobody would have imagined that the number of internet users in villages would have exceeded those in cities.

What about the ‘Ghar Tak Fibre’ scheme?

Speaking about the ‘Ghar Tak Fibre’ scheme, the government has said that it is a prestigious project covering all 45,945 villages of Bihar which will enable a “digital revolution” to reach the state’s remotest corner.

The government has said that this project will be executed by the combined efforts of Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and Common Service Centres (CSC).

It said the CSC has 34,821 centres throughout the length and breadth of Bihar, and it will utilise this workforce to not only implement this project but also make it professionally run to provide optical fibre internet services for common citizens at every village.

“The project would also entail implementation of one wi-fi and five free-of-cost connections to government Institutions like primary schools, anganwadi centres, Aasha workers and Jeevika Didi,” the government said in a release.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma