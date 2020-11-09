Formerly known as Patna East, Patna Sahib constituency went to polls during the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 3. BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav is up against Congress' Pravin Singh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Patna Sahib Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates: BJP leader Nand Kishor Yadav is eying 7th consecutive win when the results of Patna Sahib Assembly election 2020 are announced on November 10. Formerly known as Patna East, the Patna Sahib constituency went to polls during the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 3. Yadav is up against Congress leader Pravin Singh. Patna Sahib is considered as a traditional bastion of the BJP and no party could defeat Nand Kishore since 1995 when he first won the constituency.

In 2015, RJD's Santosh Mehta came close to winning the seat but fell short by 2,792 votes. This was Yadav's narrowest victory margin. However, pollsters believe this year Yadav would easily retain his seat given that he is facing a relatively weak opponent from Congress. But nothing can be said until the final results are out. So keep following this space for the fastest and most accurate coverage on Patna Sahib Assembly Election Results 2020.

Patna Sahib election history

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav had won the Patna Sahib constituency by defeating RJD's Santosh Mehta by a narrow margin of 2,792 votes. Nand Kishore Yadav polled 46.89 percent votes against his RJD opponent's 45.4 percent in the 2015 Bihar elections.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, Yadav had trounced his then Congress rival Parvej Ahmad by more than 65,000 votes. Yadav secured 68.07 per cent of the total polled votes against Ahmad's 19.42 per cent votes. BJP's Nand Kishore has been winning the Patna Sahib constituency since 1995.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma