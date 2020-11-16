Speaking to news agency ANI after the ceremony, Fadnavis said that Sushil Modi has been an asset for the BJP and that the party will think of giving him a new responsibility.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP's Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sought to downplay the apparent displeasure expressed by Sushil Modi, who was removed as Bihar deputy chief minister. The BJP has dropped Modi and made Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi as deputy CMs of Bihar. Both Renu and Tarkishore took the oath with Nitish Kumar in a swearing-in ceremony which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Fadnavis.

Speaking to news agency ANI after the ceremony, Fadnavis exuded confidence that the NDA government, which has a wafer-thin majority with 125 of the 243 MLAs, just three more than the halfway mark, will complete its full five-year term.

When asked about Sushil Modi, Fadnavis said that he was not upset and that the party will think of giving a new responsibility to him. "Sushil Modi Ji is not at all upset. He is an asset to us. Party will think about him, a new responsibility will be given to him," Fadnavis said.

On Sunday, BJP had announced Tarkishore and Renu Devi as its legislature party leader and deputy leader. Sushil Modi appeared miffed by the saffron party's decision and said that at least no one can snatch the party worker's post from him.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar have given me so much in the political life of 40 years that no other person would have got it. I will also discharge whatever responsibility will be given in the future as well. No one can take away the post of a worker," he wrote on Twitter.

He later congratulated Tarkishore Prasad and four-time BJP MLA Renu Singh. According to media reports, Sushil Modi may be shifted to Delhi and given a post in the Union Cabinet.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma