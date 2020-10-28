New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: If there is a political figure that represents the strong-armed thump weight of politics in the Hindi heartland, he is Pappu Yadav alias Rajesh Ranjan. From being a former murder convict to fighting the mightiest of political leaders, Pappu Yadav has done it all during his 53-year long life so far. His name has travelled the length and breadth of Bihar and his aura has pushed the heavyweights of Indian politics to the point of end. Born in a landlord family in Bihar's Supaul district, Pappu Yadav's influence pans across Supaul, Madhepura, Saharsa, and Purnea districts of the state of Bihar.

The Wild Card CM Candidate of Bihar Assembly Polls 2020

While most of the political limelight is being taken away by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Jan Adhikar Party-Loktantrik’s (JAP-L) Pappu Yadav has managed to put himself out as third Chief Ministerial candidate for the just-forged Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA). Pappu Yadav has combed the alliance along with Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and some other smaller parties. Pappu Yadav is fighting a battle of prestige during the Bihar Assembly polls 2020.

From an undefeatable MP to a party-creator

Yadav first became an MLA in 1990 at the age of 22 and just the next year, he managed to win a decisive win to enter Lok sabha. Yadav went on to register three consecutive Lok sabha victories under different party banners until 2009 when he spent some time behind bars after being convicted in Ajit Sarkar murder case. Yadav was acquitted by Patna High Court in 2013. In 2014, again, Pappu Yadav won Lok sabha polls from Madhepura constituency on an RJD ticket. Yadav was later expelled from RJD after being accused on anti-party activities. In 2015, he formed Jan Adhikar Party (JAP-L) and is fighting electoral battles under the banner of his own pair of scissors ever since.

