New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday tendered his resignation from the post to Governor Phagu Chauhan to pave way for the new government. Nitish was accompanied by NDA leaders during his visit to the Raj Bhavan. After elections, it is a common procedure for an incumbent CM to tender resignation from his post as only after that a new government can be formed.

Nitish is likely to become the Bihar CM again after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the Assembly elections. A meeting of NDA leaders will take place on Sunday to choose their leader. During the meeting, it will also be decided when Nitish will take oath as the chief minister.

"The legislature party meeting will happen on Sunday, November 15 at 12.30 PM. Things will be discussed in detail and all decisions will be taken at that time. What is decided will be informed to you all after that meeting," Nitish told reporters after a meeting of alliance partners in Patna.

The NDA alliance -- which includes the BJP, JDU, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party -- won 125 seats, defeating the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Although the RJD emerged as the single largest party, its coalition could manage to win just 110 seats, 12 short of the majority mark.

According to reports, Nitish is likely to take oath on Monday, a day after Diwali. Given that Tejashwiy Yadav's RJD is the single largest party and the NDA doesn't have a huge majority, they will not want to keep things on hold for long.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma