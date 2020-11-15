Nitish Kumar will be Bihar CM for the 4th straight term while BJP's Sushil Modi will be his deputy. Kumar has been elected as the NDA's legislature party leader.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nitish Kumar is all set to become Bihar chief minister for the fourth straight term after being elected as the NDA's legislature party leader. BJP's Sushil Modi will remain his deputy even as the saffron party has more seats than Nitish Kumar's JDU. The decision was taken during a meeting of NDA legislators in Patna. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Maharashtra CM and BJP's Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis were also present in the meeting.

Nitish will next meet the Governor to stake claim to form the government. The NDA, a BJP-led coalition that includes Nitish Kumar's JDU, Jiten Ram Manjhi's HAM and Mukesh Sahani's VIP - won a wafer-thin majority in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The NDA coalition has 125 seats, just three more than the majority mark, against 110 seats of the RJD-led grand alliance.

Led by Tejashwi Yadav, RJD emerged as the single largest party but its coalition fell 12 short of reaching the majority mark. With 74 seats, the BJP was the second-largest party, while Nitish Kumar's JDU was a distant third.

Cabinet may have young faces

According to a report by news agency IANS, the NDA has not yet decided about the number of leaders likely to be part of the new cabinet but it is confirmed that both the VIP and HAM (S) will occupy one ministerial berth each in the new Bihar government.

The report quoted NDA sources saying that "priority will be given to young faces while taking care of the social and political equations". The IANS sources further said that "12 ministers from the JD-U and around 18 to 20 from the BJP are likely to be inducted into the cabinet in the new Bihar government".

