Nitish Kumar swearing-in: BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn-in as Nitish Kumar's new deputies. Their oath to the office was administered by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Nitish Kumar on Monday took oath as the new Bihar chief minister. BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn-in as his new deputies. Their oath to the office was administered by Governor Phagu Chauhan. Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) took oath as Cabinet ministers of Bihar.

Besides, BJP leaders Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, JDU leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary also took oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/60kHuDDzOC — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

The Opposition RJD did not attend the swearing-in ceremony, saying the mandate of the people was against the NDA. The party said that the public is agitated by what it called "the fraud of the NDA".

"The people's mandate has been turned into a government order. Ask the unemployed, farmers, contract workers and employed teachers of Bihar what is going on with them. The public is agitated by the fraud of the NDA. We are the public's representatives and stand with them," the RJD said.

Last week, the NDA, which includes the BJP, JD-U, VIP and HAM, had won the highly contested Bihar Assembly elections 2020 with a wafer-thin majority. The Nitish Kumar-led alliance has managed 125 of the 243 Bihar Assembly seats, only three more than the required majority.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the NDA's leader of the legislature party in a meeting attended by senior coalition leaders. Union Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP's Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis was also present during the meeting.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma