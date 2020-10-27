A day before the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Sonia Gandhi attacked "high on power and ego" Nitish Kumar government and said that people have made up their minds to support 'mahagathbandhan'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day ahead of the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar and said that it has deviated from its path. The Congress president said that labourers, farmers and youth of the state are helpless, anxious and disappointed in the NDA rule and that people of the Bihar has now made up their mind to support Congress-RLD-led grand alliance.

"High on power & its ego, the current Bihar govt has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good. Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious & youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagatbandhan & it is the call of Bihar," Sonia Gandhi said.

The Congress chief said that the NDA governments in Delhi and Bihar are incarcerated and appealed the people of Bihar to vote for grand alliance candidates in Wednesday's elections.

"The governments of Delhi and Bihar are incarcerated. The people of Bihar are ready to build a new Bihar against the incarcerated government. Now change is in the air. My appeal to the people of Bihar is to vote for the candidates of the Grand Alliance and create a new Bihar," the Congress president said.

The Assembly elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held between October 28 and November 7 in three phases. While 71 seats will go to polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, elections on 98 seats will be held in the second phase on November 3. Polling on the remaining 78 seats will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 9.

