Patna| Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes of the much-awaited Bihar Assembly elections will take place on November 10. The counting of votes for the Motihari assembly seat in Bihar will begin at 8 am on Tuesday.

Motihari assembly seat falls under the East Champaran district. This seat went to polls in the third phase of the three-phased state Assembly Elections 2020. The Motihari constituency has been a strong seat for Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP's Pramod Kumar currently holds the ministerial portfolio of Art, culture, and youth affairs and he is in the battleground against RJD's Om Prakash Choudhary. Pramod Kumar has been winning from this seat continuously.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, BJP candidate Pramod Kumar won the Motihari constituency seat with a margin of 11% securing 79947 votes against RJD candidate Binod Kumar Shrivastava. Kumar emerged as the winner in the 2010 elections as well. He received 51,888 votes while Rajesh Gupta of RJD could garner only 27,358 votes. In 2005 too, BJP's Pramod Kumar emerged victoriously.

While the BJP has fielded incumbent Parmod Kumar, who is seeking his fifth term as Motihari MLA, the RJD has staked its repute on Om Prakash Choudhary, in a direct contest between the two leading political parties in Bihar.

The voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 took place on October 28. In the first phase of polling, a total of 53.54 percent of total voter turnout was recorded. The voting for phase 2 and phase 3 polls were held on November 3 and 7 respectively, while the votes will be counted on November 10.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma