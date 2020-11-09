New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid tight security and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, the counting of votes for the Mokama assembly constituency in Bihar will start on November 10 at 8 am. Polling on the Mokama seat was held on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. As per the election commission, the ballot votes will be counted the first and the initial trends will be visible within an hour.

In the Bihar elections 2020, Mokama witnessed a voter turnout 54.03 per cent, of the total of 2,70,166 eligible electors, of which 1,41,283 were male, 1,27,547 female and 1 voter of the third gender. Currently, the Mokama seat is represented by Anant Kumar Singh, who was a close aide of Nitish Kumar and is one of the richest candidates in the fray in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

Anant Kumar Singh won the Mokama seat as an independent candidate in 2015 Bihar elections and defeated JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 18,348 votes. However, the Bahubali leader has contested the 2020 Bihar elections on an RJD ticket and is seeking his fifth term on the seat. Singh is up against Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh of the JDU Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Suresh Singh Nishad.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 took place in three phases. The voting for the first phase was held on October 28, in which a voter turnout of 55.68 per cent was recorded across the 71 seats in 16 districts, while the polling for the second phase was held on November 3 across 94 seats of 17 districts, in which 55.70 per cent of voter turnout was recorded. The third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was conducted on November 7 on 78 seats spread in 15 districts. The voter turnout recorded in the third phase was almost 60 per cent. The results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be declared on November 10 (Tuesday).

Posted By: Talib Khan