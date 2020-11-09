Madhepura, Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: The constituency which falls in the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Chandra Shekhar.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Madhepura is one of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar that went to polls in the third and final phase on November 7. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday and the initial trends are expected to trickle down by 9 am. The constituency which falls in the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Chandra Shekhar.

While the RJD has reimposed its faith on Chandra Shekhar, the JD(U) has fielded Nikhil Mandal, the grandson of former chief minister and chairman of Mandal Commission recommendations report on job reservations, B P Mandal.

Another prominent candidate from the seat is Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav who is contesting from the Jan Adhikar Party - Loktantrik (JAP-L). Pappu Yadav, former MP and muscleman politician is a prominent Yadav face in the region, thus posing a direct threat to JD(U) and RJD candidates.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Chandra Shekhar had defeated BJP’s Vijay Kumar by over 37,000 votes. The seat has a total of 3,24,030 voters, of which 1,67,714 are male and the remaining 1,55,832 female.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta