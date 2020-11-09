Jehanabad Election Results 2020: Currently, RJD's Suday Yadav represents the Jehanabad seat in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, who had won the 2018 by-polls by defeating JD(U)'s Abhiram Sharma by a margin of 35,343 votes.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for the Jehenabad Assembly constituency will begin on November 10 (Tuesday), three days after the voting for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was concluded. The voting on the Jehanabad assembly seat was held in the first phase of election on October 28. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am in the morning and the results will be announced later in the day.

In the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Jehanabad saw a voter turnout of 52.98 per cent, of the total 2,86,098 voters in the constituency of which 1,50,106 are male, 1,35,984 female and 8 others. The Jehanabad seat is considered to be a stronghold of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from last 20 years, except in 2010 when JD-U registered a triumph on this seat.

Currently, RJD's Suday Yadav represents the Jehanabad seat in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, who had won the 2018 by-polls by defeating JD(U)'s Abhiram Sharma by a margin of 35,343 votes. The by-polls in Jehanabad were conducted after the death of RJD's Mudrika Singh Yadav, who had won this seat in the 2015 assembly polls by defeating Praveen Kumar of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) by a margin of 30,321 votes.

This year, the Jehanabad seat witnessed a direct contest between RJD and its arch-rival JD-U. While the RJD reposed its faith in Suday Yadav, the JD-U has fielded Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma. Now it will be decided on Tuesday, whether RJD will retain its stronghold or the people will vote for the JD-U. The RJD is contesting the Bihar polls with Congress and other left parties under the umbrella of Mahagathbandhan, while the JD-U is with the BJP and other alliance parties under the umbrella of NDA.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 started on October 28 with the voting for the first phase, while the voting for the second phase took place on November 3. The third phase of polling was held on November 7 and the results for the elections will be declared on November 10. In the first phase a total of 55.68 per cent voter turnout was recorded, while in the second phase it was 55.70. The third phase of elections saw a voter turnout of nearly 60 per cent.

