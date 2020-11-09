Jamui, Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: This year, Jamui saw a bilateral contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The result for the Jamui Vidhan Sabha Constituency, which went to polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, will be declared on Tuesday with the beginning of counting of votes at 8 am.

The Jamui Vidhan Sabha Constituency is a region which is dominated by Rajputs and Yadavs. This year, Jamui saw a bilateral contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Touching the core issue of women empowerment, the BJP had fielded ace shooter Shreyasi Singh, the daughter of former union minister Digvijay Singh, from Jamui. She was pitted against RJD leader and sitting MLA Vijay Prakash.

Prakash had defeated BJP candidate Ajay Pratap in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Election by a margin of over 8,200 votes. However, the NDA had fielded a woman candidate this year from Jamui as the core issues dominating this seat employment, health, education, agriculture and women empowerment.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus fears, the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 were held in three phases – October 28, November 3 and November 7. The fate of the candidates will be declared by the election commission on Tuesday. Earlier, the EC had said that there are reportedly 294,650 electorates in Jamui, which include 156,322 men, 138,317 women and 11 transgenders.

