The RJD leader said that Nitish Kumar suppressed people's mandate in 2017 when he ditched 'Mahagathbandhan' and joined hands with the BJP to form a government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha Saturday said that JD-U chief Nitish Kumar is on a wafer-thin majority managed by the BJP and that his government won't last long. Jha said that Bihar has given a mandate for the change else, JDU wouldn't have won around 40 seats.

"Even the NDA and the BJP must admit that if it had not been a mandate for change, Nitish Ji would not have won around 40 seats in the State Legislative Assembly. You (Nitish Kumar) are on a wafer-thin majority, that too, a managed one. A managed-majority government doesn’t last long," Jha was quoted by news agency ANI.

"You (Nitish Kumar) suppressed the people's mandate with a decree, but now the people of Bihar have woken up. They have seen the difference between a mandate and a decree. Now, people of Bihar will not spare you. People will now come to roads to ensure accountability," Jha said.

"Nitish doesn’t have an option. A person with 40 seats is looking to become the next Chief Minister. The BJP has the control and the script now," he added.

Nitish Kumar was chosen by the NDA as their CM face. However, BJP won more seats than Nitish Kumar's JDU in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 and a section of local BJP workers want CM from the saffron party. While the BJP has, so far, maintained Nitish will be NDA's Bihar CM, he has left it on the larger alliance partner to decide.

NDA leaders will take a formal decision on Nitish Kumar during a key meeting of alliance partners at 12:30 pm on Sunday. During the meeting, it will also be decided when the swearing-in ceremony be held for the new Bihar CM and his cabinet.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma