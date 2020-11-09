Imamganj Election Results 2020: Manjhi had won the Imamganj seat in 2015 by defeating JD-U's Uday Narayan Chaudhary, who is now contesting on an RJD ticket. Manjhi won by a margin of almost 30,000 votes.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The fate of the former chief minister of Bihar and one of the tallest Dalit leader in the state, Jitan Ram Manjhi will be decided with the announcement of the results of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 10. The counting of votes for the Imamganj Assembly Constituency will start at 8 am tomorrow and the results will be declared later in the day. The voting for the Imamganj seat was conducted in the first phase of Bihar elections on October 28.

The Imamganj seat is currently represented by Jitan Ram Manjhi in the state legislative assembly. In the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Jitan Ram Manjhi is facing a dual attack on Imamganj seat. While RJD has fielded former speaker of Bihar assembly, Uday Narayan Choudhary, the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has fielded another strong candidate, Shobha Sinha, a BJP turncoat, who is the daughter-in-law of former Imamganj MLA Ramswaroop Paswan.

Manjhi had won the Imamganj seat in 2015 by defeating JD-U's Uday Narayan Chaudhary, who is now contesting on an RJD ticket. Manjhi won by a margin of almost 30,000 votes and is now seeking his second term on this seat. The 2020 Bihar elections witnessed a change in dynamics as Choudhary, who had won the Imamganj seat four times before losing it to Jitan Ram Manjhi in 2015, was a staunch supporter of JD-U, however, he parted ways when Nitish aligned with the BJP in 2017.

On the other hand, Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is contesting the Bihar polls in alliance with the BJP under the umbrella of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Manjhi, who is not only staking his place in the legislative assembly, of which he has been a member for four decades, but also his stature in the NDA where he is the tallest Dalit leader after Ram Vilas Paswan’s death.

The Bihar Assembly Elections held in three phases, with the voting of the first phase conducted on October 28, in which 55.68 per cent voter turnout was recorded, while the voting for the second phase was held on November 3, in which 55.70 per cent voter turnout was recorded. The polling for the third phase was held on November 7 and around 60 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the polling. The results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be declared on November 10.

