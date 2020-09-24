Pandey said that his entry into politics is not acceptable to some people as he doesn’t have a political background.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) IPS officer Gupteshwar Pandey, who stepped down as Bihar police chief on September 22, has further fuelled speculations of his entry into politics, saying that if the public wants, then he may enter the political arena.

“People are coming to me in large numbers, telling me that if I wish to enter politics then I should contest election from their district. Everyone is very close to me. It'll be a decision by public. If they want me to, then I may enter politics,” Pandey said.

Hitting back on the criticism by political leaders in the state, Pandey said that his entry into politics is not acceptable to some people as he doesn’t have a political background.

“It'll obviously happen as I've no godfather. I don't have a political background. We used to do farming & rear cattle. I've come from there. It's not acceptable to some,” he said.

#WATCH It'll obviously happen as I've no godfather. I don't have a political background. We used to do farming & rear cattle. I've come from there. It's not acceptable to some: Gupteshwar Pandey, former Bihar DGP who recently took VRS, when asked on criticism by political leaders pic.twitter.com/MHiZkmatmU — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

On Tuesday, Pandey had said that there was no correlation between the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) taken by him and Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Pandey quit as DGP after his request for voluntary retirement was approved on Tuesday by the Bihar government, which waived a three-month mandatory cooling-off period.



"There is no correlation between Sushant Singh Rajput and my VRS. I have helped a senior citizen and helpless father who want to have justice for his son. Based on the FIR by Bihar Police, the Supreme Court took the decision to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and court held that the FIR registered in Patna over the actor's death was legitimate," Pandey said during a press conference here.

The former DGP also said that he has not said anything yet about contesting elections and has not met any politicians.

Pandey is likely to contest as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, sources said.



The election on 243 Assembly seats of Bihar is due in October-November. The tenure of the current Assembly will end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta