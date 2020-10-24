New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP's Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus days ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections. Fadnavis is the second prominent BJP leader to test Covid-19 positive during the Bihar elections. Earlier, deputy chief minister Sushil Modi had tested coronavirus positive.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors," the former Maharashtra CM tweeted.

He also asked people who came in close contest with him to get themselves tested. "Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone!" he added.

Shahnawaz Hussain, Rajeev Pratap Rudy, Mangal Pandey, and JD-U's Vijay Kumar Manjhi are some of the other names from the NDA to have tested Covid-19 positive. Sushil Modi had held a joint rally with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held between October 28 and November 7 in three phases. While 71 seats will go to polls in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, elections on 98 seats will be held in the second phase on November 3. Polling on the remaining 78 seats will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 9.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma