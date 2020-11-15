Tarkishore is a BJP MLA from Katihar was elected as an MLA from Katihar. He has been considered among a few BJP leaders in Bihar with grass-root links and influence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a surprise move, the BJP has dropped Sushil Modi as Bihar deputy CM and elected Tarkishore Prasad as its legislature party leader. According to reports, Tarkishore is also the saffron party's pick to serve as the deputy to Nitish Kumar, who has been chosen by the NDA as their legislature party leader and will take oath as CM on Monday. Reacting to the development, Sushil Modi appeared miffed by the decision and said that at least no one can snatch the party worker's post from him.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar have given me so much in the political life of 40 years that no other person would have got it. I will also discharge whatever responsibility will be given in the future as well. No one can take away the post of a worker," he wrote on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, he congratulated Tarkishore Prasad and four-time BJP MLA Renu Singh on being elected as the BJP's legislature party leader and deputy leader. According to media reports, Sushil Modi will be shifted to Delhi and given a post in the Union Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Katihar MLA Tarkishore said that he will carry out his duty to his level best but refused to speak on deputy CM's post.

"I've been given this responsibility & I'll carry out the duty to the best of my ability," Tarkishore said. "I can't comment on it as of now," he added when asked about the post of Deputy CM in Bihar.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar was elected as the leader of NDA's legislature party. The decision was taken after a meeting of NDA legislators, which was also attended by Union Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP's Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. Soon after Nitish staked claim to form the government and announced his swearing-in on Monday.

