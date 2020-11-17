Nitish Kumar had taken oath as the chief minister of Bihar on Monday with a 14-member council of ministers, which also included two deputy CMs from the BJP - Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers. While Nitish kept home for himself, BJP's Tarkishore Prasad, his new deputy, got most of the departments held by Sushil Modi, including finance. His second deputy Renu Devi of the BJP was given the charge of women's development, Panchayati Raj, Backward Caste Uplift, Extremely Backward Class Welfare, and Industry.

Commercial Taxes, Environment and Forest, Information Technology, Disaster Management, and Urban development, all of which were handled by Sushil Modi, has also been passed to Tarkishore.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of the JDU has been given the charge of Rural Engineering, Rural Development, Water Resources, Information and Broadcasting, and Parliamentary affairs. The BJP's Bijendra Prasad Yadav will be the Energy, Prohibition, Planning, Food and Consumer Affairs minister.

Tarapur JDU MLA Mewalal Choudhary will be the new Education Minister of Bihar. BJP leader Shiela Kumari got the Transport department. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) MLA Santosh Kumar Suman will be the Minor Irrigation and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Welfare Minister.

Mukesh Sahni of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) will be the new Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister in the new Nitish Kumar Cabinet. Health, Road, and Art and Culture has gone to theBJP's Mangal Pandey.

The BJP's Amrendra Pratap Singh will be the new Agriculture Minister. He has also been given the charge of Cooperatives, and Sugar Cane. Rampreet Paswan will be the new Public Health Engineering minister.

RAM Surat Rau will handle the Revenue and Law ministries, while Jivesh Misra will look after the tourism, mines, and labour portfolios.

Nitish Kumar had taken oath as the chief minister of Bihar on Monday with a 14-member council of ministers, which also included two deputy CMs from the BJP - Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma