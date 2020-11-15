Bihar Govt Formation: The NDA, which includes in the BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP, had first met at the residence of Nitish Kumar on Friday after winning the state polls.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will hold a meeting in Patna on Sunday at 12.30 pm to formally elect its leader in Bihar.

The NDA, which includes in the BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP, had first met at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday after winning the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Following the meeting, Kumar had tendered his resignation to the Governor and informed that the NDA will meet again on Sunday to decide about the government in Bihar.

"We sat together and decided to convene a meeting of elected legislators of all the four partners on November 15 at 12.30 pm. All decisions will be taken at that meeting. After the meeting and election of the NDA leader, we will stake claim to form the government," Kumar had said.

While the BJP has maintained Nitish will continue to lead the NDA in Bihar, it is expected that the saffron party might stake a larger claim in the government formation in the state.

"In an alliance, not all parties win an equal number of seats. Who won how many seats is irrelevant, people voted for NDA. BJP played a role in JD(U)'s victory and JD(U) played a role in BJP’s victory. JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM worked together, then we registered this victory," Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had earlier while hinting that his party wants a larger share in the state.

Fresh young faces likely to cabinet berth in Bihar

While it is almost certain the Nitish Kumar will once again become the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth term, it is expected that several new faces will be given a cabinet berth this time.

According to a report by news agency IANS, the NDA has not yet decided about the number of leaders likely to be part of the new cabinet but it is confirmed that both the VIP and HAM (S) will occupy one ministerial berth each in the new Bihar government.

The report quoted NDA sources saying that "priority will be given to young faces while taking care of the social and political equations". The IANS sources further said that "12 ministers from the JD-U and around 18 to 20 from the BJP are likely to be inducted into the cabinet in the new Bihar government".

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 result was declared on November 10 with the NDA securing a comfortable majority. Out of the 243 seats, the BJP bagged 74 while the JD(U) won on 43 seats. The HAM and the VIP won four seats each.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma