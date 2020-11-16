Bihar Govt Formation: Nitish, who is dubbed as 'Sushashan Babu', won't have senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi as his deputy this time.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Days after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the state assembly polls, Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar will take the oath of chief minister on Monday for the fourth straight term.

However, Nitish, who is dubbed as 'Sushashan Babu', won't have senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi as his deputy this time. Modi, who had been Nitish's deputy since 2005, will reportedly be moved to Delhi for a post in the Union Cabinet.

Instead of Modi, Kumar will have two deputies from the BJP. BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi will take the oath of deputy chief ministers on Monday along with Kumar.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that no other person got it. I will discharge whatever responsibility is given to me in the future. Nobody can take away (my) post as a worker," said Modi in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday evening.

BJP likely to get 20 ministerial berths, JD(U) 12

While the NDA has not announced anything about the government formation in Bihar, media reports suggest that the BJP, after its performance in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, will get 60 per cent of the ministerial berths while the JD(U) will get a share of 15 per cent.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the BJP will get 20 ministerial berths while the JD(U) will get around 12 berths. The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will be accommodated with one berth each. Notably, HAM chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has ruled himself out of joining the new ministry.

The NDA had retained the power in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 by winning 125 seats in the 243 state assembly. While the JD(U)'s performance dipped as its tally was reduced to just 43, the BJP improved its performance and managed to win 74 seats. The VIP and HAM, meanwhile, won four seats each.

