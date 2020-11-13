The BJP had fought the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 in alliance with JD-U under the banner of NDA. The NDA had projected Nitish Kumar as their CM face but the saffron party has garnered more seats than the JDU.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: When will the Bihar government formation take place? A key meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners will be held on Friday to decide the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar chief minister and his Cabinet. Following NDA's victory in a neck-and-neck Bihar Assembly elections 2020, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar is likely to return as CM, even as his party came third and ally BJP got more seats. Although Nitish Kumar has said that he has not made any claims on the CM chair so far, the BJP has maintained the JD-U leader will be their chief minister.

"It is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow (Friday)," Nitish Kumar had said Thursday.

The incumbent Bihar CM said that people have given their mandate to the NDA coalition and that it will form the government in the state. He also said that NDA will decide whether he should become the chief minister.

"I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA," he had said.

The BJP had fought the Bihar elections in alliance with JD-U under the banner of NDA. The NDA had projected Nitish Kumar as their CM face. But the BJP garnered more seats than the JD-U, which came third and there are talks about whether the saffron party would go for its own CM or stays with Nitish.

According to reports, Nitish is likely to take oath on Monday, a day after Diwali. Given that Tejashwiy Yadav's RJD is the single largest party and the NDA doesn't have a huge majority, they will not want to keep things on hold for long.

In the closely contested Bihar Assembly elections 2020, the NDA has won 125 seats, while the grand alliance managed to win only 110. Tejashwi's RJD was the single largest party with 75 seats and the BJP came second with 74.

