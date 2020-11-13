Bihar Govt Formation: Nitish Kumar has informed that the top leaders of NDA will meet on Sunday at 12.30 pm to formally elect its leader.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Janata Dal-United chief and incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the MLAs of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold a joint meeting on Sunday at 12.30 pm to formally elect its leader, days after the alliance won the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

While addressing the media after a meeting with the top leaders of the NDA in Patna, Nitish further informed that a cabinet meeting will also be held on Friday evening.

"The legislature party meeting will happen on Sunday, November 15 at 12.30 PM. Things will be discussed in detail and all decisions will be taken at that time. What is decided will be informed to you all after that meeting," Kumar was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The NDA alliance -- which includes the BJP, JDU, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party -- raced back to the power in the state, beating the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar Alliance Elections 2020. Although Nitish has not staked a claim on the chief minister's chair, it is expected that the JDU supremo will get the top position in the state.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the top leaders of the NDA will also take a decision on Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which significantly impacted the vote share of the JDU by fielding candidates against it.

"We were attacked. It is for the BJP to decide whether it wants to take action [against Chirag Paswan] or not. We have no role to play here. It [LJP going alone in Bihar election] has impacted the JDU on many seats and also the BJP," Nitish had said earlier.

In the recently contested polls in Bihar, the NDA won 125 seats with the BJP emerging as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats. Though the BJP won more seats than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has emphatically endorsed Kumar as the next chief minister.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma