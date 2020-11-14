Bihar Govt Formation: Apart from Singh, the key NDA meeting will also be attended by former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will likely attend the key meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Patna on Sunday to formally elect its new leader in Bihar. Apart from Singh, the key NDA meeting will also be attended by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav.

Singh, who has also been given the responsibility of electing the new leader of the BJP Legislature Party, might also Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar. It is expected that the saffron party will stake a claim on several important departments which used to be with the JDU during the meeting on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, Nitish Kumar had tendered his resignation to the Governor, paving the way for the formation of a new government in the state and said that the NDA will hold a joint meeting on Sunday at 12.30 pm to formally elect its leader.

Kumar, who has repeatedly said that the NDA will elect the new CM in Bihar, has also informed the BJP will take a decision on Janshakti Party (LJP) which impacted the vote share of the JDU by fielding candidates against it.

"The legislature party meeting will happen on Sunday, November 15 at 12.30 PM. Things will be discussed in detail and all decisions will be taken at that time. What is decided will be informed to you all after that meeting," Kumar had said on Friday.

BJP asks Bhupendra Yadav to pacify farmers

The BJP has appointed Bhupendra Yadav as in-charge of the Kisan Morcha of the party to pacify the farmers in Bihar over the contentious farm laws.

The saffron party has been working hard to undo the damage to a perception among farmers, particularly in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

BJP wins two seats of Bihar legislative council polls

The BJP, meanwhile, has won two seats at the Bihar legislative council polls. The two candidates of the saffron party -- NK Yadav and Nawal Kishore Yadav -- were able to retain the Koshi graduate and Patna teacher constituencies respectively.

The polling for the seats, which fell vacant in May, was deferred by a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and held on October 22.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma