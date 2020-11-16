Bihar Govt Formation LIVE: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar will be sworn-in chief minister of the state for the fourth time today.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Bihar today for the fourth time at a mega rally in Patna. Kumar, who has been announced as NDA's legislative party leader, will take the oath in presence Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

Interestingly, Kumar won't have senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi as his deputy this time. Instead of Modi, Bihar will get two deputy CMs this time in Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. It is being reported that Modi, who has been Nitish's deputy since 2005, will be moved New Delhi where he will be allotted a place in the Union Cabinet.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

13:47 pm: Is RJD still hoping to come to power in Bihar? Manoj Jha says Nitish Kumar won't last long

13:11 pm: According to a NDTV report, 14 other political leaders will take the oath of the office today with Nitish Kumar.

12:52 pm: RJD says they will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar. "The public gave the mandate to change which is against the NDA," says the party.

12:49 pm: Shivanand Tiwari is senior and must think before making such remarks. Congress isn't RJD. RJD is a regional party and its leaders are confined to Bihar. Rahul Gandhi had said he'll come to Bihar whenever needed and he did so. He can't work like leaders of RJD, says Congress' Tariq Anwar

12:40 pm: It's his personal opinion and not party's stand. There's a proper time and place for any analysis which will be done to identify where did we lack in cooperation and synergy: RJD's Manoj Jha on party leader Shivanand Tiwari's remark 'polls were in full swing and Rahul Gandhi was on picnic'

12:18 pm: On the other hand, the JD(U) will likely get around 11 to 12 seats in the new Bihar cabinet. The VIP and HAM will be accommodated with one berth each, say media reports.

12:12 pm: Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the BJP after its success in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will likely get 20 to 22 seats in the state cabinet.

11:49 am: 'Rahul Gandhi was having picnic, PM Modi older than him but did more rallies': RJD leader slams Congress

11:29 am: According to news agency ANI, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar.

11:27 am: Bihar Govt Formation: Nitish Kumar to be sworn-in as CM today, to get 2 deputies from BJP

11:26 am: Meanwhile, Renu Devi has said, "it is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations".

11:25 am: There are indications that Renu ji and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, said Tarkishore Prasad earlier in the day.

11:24 am: According to a report by NDTV, Sushil Kumar Modi will be moved to Delhi where he is expected to get a role in the Union Cabinet. Modi last week had also visited New Delhi and met senior party leaders.

11:23 am: Notably, Nitish won't have Sushil Kumar Modi as his deputy this time. Instead of Modi, BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi will become the deputy CMs of Bihar this time.

11:22 am: Kumar will take the oath of the office in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

11:18 am: Nitish Kumar will be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Bihar today in Patna.

