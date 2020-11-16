Besides Nitish Kumar, 14 others also took oath as Cabinet ministers. While BJP's Katihar MLA Tarkishore and Bettiah legislator Renu Devi took oath as his deputies, others were sworn-in as Cabinet ministers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: JD-U leader Nitish Kumar Monday became the chief minister of Bihar. He took oath in a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Patna. Besides Nitish Kumar, 14 others also took oath as Cabinet ministers. While BJP's Katihar MLA Tarkishore and Bettiah legislator Renu Devi took oath as his deputies, others were sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) took oath as Cabinet ministers of Bihar.

Besides, BJP leaders Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, JDU leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary also took oath as Bihar Cabinet ministers during the swearing-in ceremony which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Below is the full list of new Bihar Cabinet ministers

Renu Devi (BJP): Deputy chief minister

Tarkishore Prasad (BJP): Deputy chief minister-

Vijay Kumar Choudhary: Cabinet minister

Vijendra Prasad Yadav: Cabinet minister

Ashok Choudhary: Cabinet minister

Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM): Cabinet minister

Mukesh Sahni (VIP): Cabinet minister

Mangal Pandey (BJP): Cabinet minister

Amarendra Pratap Singh (BJP): Cabinet minister

Mewa Lal Choudhary: Cabinet minister

Sheela Kumari: Cabinet minister

Ram Surat Rai (BJP): Cabinet minister

Rampreet Paswan (BJP): Cabinet minister

Jeevesh Mishra (BJP): Cabinet minister

Last week, the NDA, which includes the BJP, JD-U, VIP and HAM, had won the closely contested Bihar Assembly elections 2020 with a wafer-thin majority. The Nitish Kumar-led alliance has managed 125 of the 243 Bihar Assembly seats, only three more than the required majority.

The Opposition RJD did not attend the swearing-in ceremony, saying the mandate of the people was against the NDA. The party said that the public is agitated by what it called "the fraud of the NDA".

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma