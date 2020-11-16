Bihar Government: Check full list of ministers in new Nitish Kumar Cabinet
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: JD-U leader Nitish Kumar Monday became the chief minister of Bihar. He took oath in a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Patna. Besides Nitish Kumar, 14 others also took oath as Cabinet ministers. While BJP's Katihar MLA Tarkishore and Bettiah legislator Renu Devi took oath as his deputies, others were sworn in as Cabinet ministers.
Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) took oath as Cabinet ministers of Bihar.
Besides, BJP leaders Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, JDU leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary also took oath as Bihar Cabinet ministers during the swearing-in ceremony which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Below is the full list of new Bihar Cabinet ministers
- Renu Devi (BJP): Deputy chief minister
- Tarkishore Prasad (BJP): Deputy chief minister-
- Vijay Kumar Choudhary: Cabinet minister
- Vijendra Prasad Yadav: Cabinet minister
- Ashok Choudhary: Cabinet minister
- Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM): Cabinet minister
- Mukesh Sahni (VIP): Cabinet minister
- Mangal Pandey (BJP): Cabinet minister
- Amarendra Pratap Singh (BJP): Cabinet minister
- Mewa Lal Choudhary: Cabinet minister
- Sheela Kumari: Cabinet minister
- Ram Surat Rai (BJP): Cabinet minister
- Rampreet Paswan (BJP): Cabinet minister
- Jeevesh Mishra (BJP): Cabinet minister
Last week, the NDA, which includes the BJP, JD-U, VIP and HAM, had won the closely contested Bihar Assembly elections 2020 with a wafer-thin majority. The Nitish Kumar-led alliance has managed 125 of the 243 Bihar Assembly seats, only three more than the required majority.
The Opposition RJD did not attend the swearing-in ceremony, saying the mandate of the people was against the NDA. The party said that the public is agitated by what it called "the fraud of the NDA".
