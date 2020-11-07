Bihar Exit Polls 2020: The Bihar exit polls 2020 results will project the likely outcome of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All eyes are on Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 exit polls, which will be out after the end of the third and final phase of voting on Saturday. The Bihar exit polls 2020 results will project the likely outcome of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The exit polls are a survey of voters conducted outside the polling booths. The exit polls are purely based on responses by voters who have exercised their franchise.

When and where to watch Bihar Exit Polls 2020?

The elections commission has imposed an embargo on exit polls during the voting. The final phase of voting in 78 seats will conclude at 6 pm and the embargo will be lifted at 6:30 pm. Once the embargo is lifted, several national news channels will run their respective exit polls conducted in association with the independent agencies.

Besides, Jagran English will also conduct a poll of polls for Bihar exit poll





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma